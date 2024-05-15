1 killed, 5 wounded in Hezbollah missile attack on Israel

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 7:54 am IST
Seven killed in Israeli missile attack on Syria
Representative Image

Jerusalem: An Israeli civilian was killed and five soldiers were wounded in an anti-tank guided missile attack launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and media.

Throughout Tuesday, several anti-tank missile launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Adamit in western Galilee, northern Israel, and an IDF soldier was moderately wounded and four other soldiers were lightly injured, said a statement released by the IDF in the evening.

Also Read
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque, raise Israeli flag on compound

Israeli media later reported that an Israeli civilian was killed as a result of an anti-tank missile hitting Adamit, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, the IDF statement noted, adding that Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah, in solidarity with Hamas, launched a barrage of rockets toward Israel. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 7:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button