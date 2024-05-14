Settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque, raise Israeli flag on compound

Israeli Jewish settlers raised the Israeli flag while storming into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the reports, following calls by extremist Israeli groups, Jewish settlers on Tuesday stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, during which one Israeli settler waved Israeli flag while chanting their “national anthem”.

The Israeli settlers reportedly entered through the Al Mugharbah Gate area under the Israeli forces’ protection. The provocative move has reignited tensions in the region and raised alarm over potential escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pertinently, Israel is all set to mark Independence Day on May 15, meanwhile, Palestinian people mark it as their “Nakba Day”, an anniversary of the mass displacement during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, to reaffirm their right to return to the lands from which their ancestors were forcibly displaced.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed Israeli settlers into the flashpoint compound on an almost daily basis except Fridays and Saturdays.

An extremist Israeli settler raises the flag of the Israeli occupation entity and chants their so-called "national anthem" while storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/4ezc7gdDd0 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 14, 2024