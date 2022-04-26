1 mn ‘Make in India’ iPhones shipped in Q1 2022 as Apple grows 22%

New Delhi: Giving its India growth story another fillip, Apple shipped nearly 1 million ‘make-in-India’ iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2022, a massive jump of 50 per cent (year-on-year) in iPhone shipments from within the country, data showed on Tuesday.

According to data shared by market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), iPhones in India registered an overall growth of 22 per cent in the Q1 2022, led by iPhone 12 and 13 sales.

“Our insights point to the contribution of ‘Make in India’ iPhones in Q1 2022, increasing 50 per cent YoY. The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told IANS.

Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities in India, along with aggressive retail initiatives, continue to contribute to its strong growth momentum in India.

Earlier this month, the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India.

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.

Also Read New Apple iMac with M3 chip to arrive next year

“As Apple further diversifies its manufacturing base, the newer generation iPhone models will fuel Apple’s India growth story,” said Ram.

The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and now iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

In Q1 2022, iPhone 12 maintained a lead with 52 per cent share, followed by iPhone 13 at 20 per cent and iPhone 11 at 18 per cent in India.

When it comes to iPads, Apple registered a 31 per cent growth in India, led by iPad 9th generation (Wi-Fi) that garnered 45 per cent market share.

Apple is expected to register a 5.2 per cent market share in India this year.

“With its enduring brand appeal, Apple continues to attract premium buyers. This is a break from the past when older-generation iPhone models gained consumer favour through aggressive and attractive price offers,” said Ram.