10 arrested for ‘vitiating peaceful atmosphere’ outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Sources said the youths were arrested for sloganeering after the Friday prayers at the grand mosque.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 5:00 pm IST
Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested from Rajasthan
Representational image

Srinagar: Ten youths were arrested on charges of vitiating the peaceful atmosphere outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during the congregational payers a day earlier, police said on Saturday.

“10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after Friday prayers. They shall be booked under the relevant section of the law,” Srinagar Police wrote in a post on X.

Also Read
Don’t disrupt peace, we will succeed: Mirwaiz to Kashmiri youth

Police urged the public not to indulge in such acts.

MS Education Academy

Sources said the youths were arrested for sloganeering after the Friday prayers at the grand mosque.

Some youths raised slogans when Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq came out of the grand mosque after offering the congregational prayers following his release from over four years of house arrest.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 5:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button