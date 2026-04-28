Mumbai: The excitement around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is steadily building as the makers gear up for its much-anticipated new season. Known for its high-octane stunts and fearless contestants, the reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently in the pre-production stage, with several popular television faces reportedly being approached to join the adventure.

The upcoming season will feature a mix of fresh talents and familiar names, adding to the curiosity among fans. Social media buzz intensified after a few celebrities shared posts featuring the signature ‘K’ pose, hinting at their participation.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm the full lineup, insiders suggest that several contestants have already locked their spots and begun preparations.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

Based on the latest reports and insights from insiders, here are the 10 confirmed female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

1. Rubina Dilaik

2. Jasmine Bhasin

3. Hina Khan

4. Bharti Singh

5. Nia Sharma

6. Avika Gor

7. Farrhana Bhatt

8. Shagun Sharma

9. Garvita Sandhwani

10. Jasmeet Kaur

The show is expected to be filmed in the scenic locations of Cape Town, with shooting likely to commence in the last week of May. If everything goes as planned, the new season could premiere by late June or early July on Colors TV, and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

With a promising lineup and adrenaline-packed challenges ahead, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to keep audiences hooked once again.