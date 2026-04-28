10 confirmed female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 with pics

The show is expected to be filmed in the scenic locations of Cape Town, with shooting likely to commence in the last week of May

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:49 pm IST
Rubina Dilaik, Garvita and Jasmeet Kaur
Rubina Dilaik, Garvita and Jasmeet Kaur (Instagram)

Mumbai: The excitement around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is steadily building as the makers gear up for its much-anticipated new season. Known for its high-octane stunts and fearless contestants, the reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently in the pre-production stage, with several popular television faces reportedly being approached to join the adventure.

The upcoming season will feature a mix of fresh talents and familiar names, adding to the curiosity among fans. Social media buzz intensified after a few celebrities shared posts featuring the signature ‘K’ pose, hinting at their participation.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm the full lineup, insiders suggest that several contestants have already locked their spots and begun preparations.

Subhan Bakery

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

Based on the latest reports and insights from insiders, here are the 10 confirmed female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

1. Rubina Dilaik

Female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 taking a selfie at the beach with sunglasses.

2. Jasmine Bhasin

Female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in FBI T-shirt smiling and posing indoors.

3. Hina Khan

Female contestant in sunglasses making a peace sign.

4. Bharti Singh

Female contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 making a playful gesture.

5. Nia Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 female contestant making a peace sign, wearing sunglasses, in a car, with a caption.

6. Avika Gor

7. Farrhana Bhatt

Female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 showing a peace sign with her fingers.

8. Shagun Sharma

9. Garvita Sandhwani

10. Jasmeet Kaur

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 female contestant, vibrant traditional outfit, confident pose, reality TV star, Ind.

The show is expected to be filmed in the scenic locations of Cape Town, with shooting likely to commence in the last week of May. If everything goes as planned, the new season could premiere by late June or early July on Colors TV, and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

With a promising lineup and adrenaline-packed challenges ahead, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to keep audiences hooked once again.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button