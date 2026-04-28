Mumbai: The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is growing stronger by the day, and fans have every reason to be excited. A wave of curiosity has taken over social media after several popular celebrities began sharing cryptic posts featuring a mysterious “K” hand gesture.

Big names like Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin are among those who have joined the trend, leaving fans speculating that this is a teaser for the upcoming season. Social media personality Orry and actors Avinash Mishra and Farrhana Bhatt are reportedly close to being confirmed as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Celebs who did ‘K’ pose

Rubina Dilaik

Hina Khan

Farrhana Bhatt

Karan Wahi

Bharti Singh

Orry

Jasmine Bhasin

Aly Goni

Nia Sharma

Avinash Mishra

Rocky Jaiswal

Arjun Bijlani

Avika Gor

Karan Kundrra

Interestingly, several former contestants have participated in this “K” trend, hinting that it could be a carefully planned promotional campaign by the makers. This has only intensified speculation that an official announcement could drop very soon.

As per early reports, the new season will once again be hosted by Rohit Shetty and is expected to be filmed in Cape Town. The shoot is likely to begin in the last week of May, with the show aiming for a premiere in late June or early July on Colors TV, along with streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read 10 Bigg Boss stars in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Full list

While there’s no official confirmation yet, the growing “K” trend has certainly set the stage for what could be one of the most exciting seasons of the show so far.

Which celebrity are you most excited to see this season? Let us know!