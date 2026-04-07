Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making headlines even before the shooting has officially begun. Several celebrity names rumoured to be part of the upcoming season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show have been circulating online, leaving fans excited.

Interestingly, every year, there is a strong crossover between Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is one of the main reasons why reality show lovers eagerly follow both formats. This year too, several popular former Bigg Boss contestants are expected to take on the daredevil stunts in the adventure-based show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

So far, around 10 names from the Bigg Boss universe are doing the rounds on the internet and are said to be in different stages of discussion with the makers. The rumoured list includes —

Chum Darang (Bigg Boss 18) Abhishek Bajaj (Bigg Boss 19) Arbaaz Patel (Bigg Boss Marathi 5) Gaurav Khanna (Bigg Boss 19) Avinash Mishra (Bigg Boss 18) Isha Malviya (Bigg Boss 17) Farrhana Bhatt (Bigg Boss 19) Digvijay Singh Rathee (Bigg Boss 18) Manisha Rani (Bigg Boss OTT 2) Tanya Mittal (Bigg Boss 19)

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta, who gained popularity with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 (2022), was initially rumoured to be part of the show. However, recent reports suggest that he has not been approached and will not be participating in the upcoming season.

As for the schedule, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to begin in June 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Contestants are likely to fly out by the end of May, with the show expected to premiere around June on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

The previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024 and was won by Karan Veer Mehra. With season 15, expectations are high, and fans can look forward to bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and an exciting mix of television stars and reality show favourites.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.