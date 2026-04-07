Mumbai: One of India’s most popular adventure reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is all set to go on floors next month. As preparations pick up pace, the makers are reportedly reaching out to several well-known faces from the entertainment industry to join the upcoming season.

While multiple celebrity names are already circulating online, a fresh addition to the rumoured list has caught fans’ attention, comedian Harsh Gujral.

Harsh Gujral in KKK 15?

According to reports, Harsh Gujral is currently in discussions with the makers, although things are still at a preliminary stage. If finalised, his entry could bring a fun and entertaining twist to the stunt-based reality show. He was previously seen on The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, where he impressed viewers with his wit and presence.

Harsh Gujral is a well-known stand-up comedian and content creator, celebrated for his relatable humour and strong crowd work. Originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he began his career as a database engineer before transitioning into comedy. He rose to fame with his show “Jo Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai” and has since built a massive fan base, with millions of followers across YouTube and Instagram. He has also performed internationally, including in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Apart from him, several other names rumoured to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 include Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Tiwari, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, and Pranali Rathod.

As per reports, the shooting is expected to begin in June 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, with contestants likely to fly out by the end of May. The show is expected to premiere around June on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Would you like to see Harsh Gujral take on daring stunts this season? Let us know in the comments below.