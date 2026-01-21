Mumbai: After the successful conclusion of Bigg Boss 19, 2026 has begun on a busy note for reality TV fans, with updates pouring in about upcoming shows like Bigg Boss OTT, The 50, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Among these, the new season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show is already creating strong buzz.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

According to the latest update from BBTak, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 is expected to premiere around June 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with shooting likely to begin in May. The casting process is currently underway, and the makers are conducting a recce to finalise the shooting location. The previous season was filmed in Romania.

First probable contestant

Meanwhile, speculation around the show’s first probable contestant has gained momentum. While there were rumours about Farrhana Bhatt joining The 50, she recently clarified during a live session that she will not be part of that show but is open to other reality TV opportunities. Reports now suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 could be her next big project.

Farrhana Bhatt (Instagram)

Interestingly, during his visit to Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty had directly asked Farrhana if she would be interested in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which she responded with an enthusiastic yes. Reaffirming the same in a recent interview with TOI, Farrhana said, “Yes, of course I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was asked by Rohit Shetty sir during Weekend ka Vaar and I was so excited, I said yes. Khatron Ke Khiladi is my thing.”

Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was cancelled in 2025

It is worth noting that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was reportedly put on hold in 2025 due to budget disagreements between producer Banijay and Colors TV. Industry reports claimed that Banijay had demanded a higher budget, which the channel was unwilling to approve at the time.

With those issues seemingly resolved, all eyes are now on the 2026 season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which promises fresh stunts, new faces, and high-octane drama once again.