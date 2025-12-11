Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is over, and all eyes are now on the next big reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Usually, the cycle runs in a familiar pattern every year: Khatron Ke Khiladi airs first, followed by the main Bigg Boss season, and then another KKK edition. But 2025 broke that rhythm. KKK season 15 was cancelled this year, while Bigg Boss 19 aired and wrapped up in December.

However, the show is far from over. Rohit Shetty, the long-time host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, confirmed during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 that the stunt-based reality show is not cancelled and will return in 2026. Now that Salman Khan’s show has concluded, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will join the new season of KKK.

Farrhana Bhatt in KKK 15?

Speculation is high that Farrhana Bhatt, Bigg Boss 19’s first runner-up, might be seen next in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She has received an offer and has shown strong interest in joining the adventurous reality show.

During his visit to Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty asked Farrhana if she would consider participating in KKK. She immediately responded with an enthusiastic YES. And now, in a latest interview TOI, Farrhana reaffirmed her excitement, saying:

“Yes, of course I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was asked by Rohit Shetty sir during Weekend ka Vaar and I was so excited, I said yes. Khatron Ke Khiladi is my thing.”

Why was Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 cancelled in 2025?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was reportedly put on hold due to budget disagreements. According to industry reports, a fallout occurred between producer Banijay and Colors TV, with Banijay allegedly demanding a higher budget for the new season, something the channel was unwilling to approve.

What’s next?

As of now, December is too early for confirmed contestant lists or official announcements. More updates on KKK 15 are expected in the coming months. For now, fans will have to wait and watch whether Farrhana Bhatt makes her stunt-show debut next year.