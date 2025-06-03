Mumbai: Fans are left disappointed as there’s still no major update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the new season of the popular stunt-based reality show. By this time every year, the official contestant list is usually out and the team would have already flown out for the shoot. But this time, there’s complete silence. Speculations have been rife for quite sometime now that the new season has been cancelled this year.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been put on hold and the biggest reason is reportedly budget issues.

The fallout between the show’s producers Banijay and the Colors channel has led to the delay. According to latest reports, Banijay allegedly demanded a bigger budget for Season 15, which the channel declined. Talks are on, but for now, the show’s future remains uncertain.

That said, there’s still a glimmer of hope. If both parties reach a middle ground, the show might happen, just a little later than usual.

