Mumbai: Reality show fans are in for a treat as Rohit Shetty returns to screens with a brand new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK 15) after a one-year break. The show has already created a strong buzz with updates around its premiere date, shoot location, and an exciting lineup of contestants.

Here are the latest updates about the new season so far.

Shooting location of Season 2026

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be shot in Cape Town. It may be recalled that the previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (2024), was filmed in Bucharest, while season 13 was also shot in Cape Town. The upcoming season marks a return to the fan-favourite location known for its challenging terrains and scenic backdrops.

According to insiders, contestants are expected to travel to the shoot location in the last week of May. The filming will continue for nearly a month, and the show is likely to premiere in early July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

According to India Today, the first confirmed contestant is Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt. The Kashmiri actor had earlier expressed interest in joining the stunt-based show during her time in the Bigg Boss house.

The second confirmed name is comedian Harsh Gujral, who was among the finalists of The Traitors season 1.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Laughter Chefs contestant Samarth Jurel are reportedly in talks to join the show.

Other celebrities who have been approached include Pranali Rathod, Falaq Naaz, Arbaaz Patel, Chum Darang, Abhishek Bajaj, and Isha Malviya. More names are expected to be revealed soon.

Earlier this year, Colors TV officially announced the show’s return with a striking AI-generated promo. Apart from television, the show will also stream on JioHotstar.

Which contestant are you most excited to watch on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.