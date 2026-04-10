Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a much-awaited comeback, and the excitement among fans is already at an all-time high. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the popular stunt-based reality show is returning after a year-long break, making season 15 one of the most anticipated editions yet.

The previous season did not go on air due to reported differences between the producers and the channel. However, with things now back on track, preparations for the new season are in full swing. As always, speculation around the contestant lineup has taken over social media, with several big names from the television industry being approached.

Now, as per recent reports, a few contestants have already been finalised. According to The Indian Express, five names have emerged as confirmed or nearly confirmed participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Here are the names and photos.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants 2026

1. Harsh Gujral

Comedian Harsh Gujral, known for his sharp wit and stage presence, will reportedly be seen in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Having impressed audiences with his stint on The Traitors, Harsh could bring a mix of humour and unexpected grit to the stunt-based show.

2. Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya is said to be one of the confirmed contestants this season. After her recent appearance on Laughter Chefs Season 3, fans are excited to see her take on high-risk stunts and showcase a tougher side of her personality.

3. Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Farrhana Bhat is believed to have secured a spot on the show. Known for her strong opinions and fearless attitude, Farrhana is expected to be a competitive and standout performer in the lineup.

4. Pranali Rathod

Popular TV actress Pranali Rathod, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is reportedly in advanced stages of discussion. If confirmed, it will be interesting to see her step out of her comfort zone and take on physically demanding challenges.

5. Ankit Gupta

Actor Ankit Gupta, who gained massive popularity after Bigg Boss 16, is also reportedly part of the show. With his calm demeanor and growing fan base, Ankit’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already generating buzz among viewers.

Speaking about the schedule, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to begin in June 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Contestants are likely to fly out by the end of May, with the show expected to premiere around June on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

With an exciting mix of contestants and adrenaline-pumping stunts, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.