10 cricketers from J&K shortlisted for IPL auction

Srinagar: A total of 10 cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir have been shortlisted for the IPL auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19.

The main franchisees have shown interest in these 10 players, who have a fair chance to play in next year’s IPL.

A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the IPL auction this time. Those from J&K include Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam, Parvez Rasool, Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, and Vivrant Sharma.

Mujtaba had been a net bowler with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and there is a fair chance that he may this time get a permanent place one of the teams.

Rasikh Salam, before getting banned for age fudging, trained regularly at the Mumbai Indians academy.

Parvez Rasool, after getting unsold in the previous three auctions, has once again put his name for auction on the base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi and Nasir Lone have all been called for trials by various franchisees.

Two J&K cricketers — Abdul Samad and Umran Malik — have been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore each in the squad.