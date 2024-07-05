10 Expensive watches owned by Virat Kohli with prices

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, the celebrated international cricketer from India and former captain of the Indian cricket team stands out as one of the foremost batsmen in the sport. Known for his exceptional skills, Kohli played a crucial role in the recent T20 World Cup finals with brilliant innings.

However, beyond his cricketing prowess, Virat has an evident passion for luxury watches. Those who follow him on Instagram can’t help but notice that his stunning collection of watches.

A Closer Look at Virat Kohli’s Watch Collection

1. Rolex Daytona 116595RBOW Price: Rs. 4.6 crore

2. Platinum Rolex Daytona With an Ice Blue Dial and a Brown Ceramic Bezel Price: Rs. 1.23 crore

3. Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication Price: Rs. 2.6 crore

4. Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1A Price: Rs. 1.14 crore

5. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller Price: Rs. 1.8 crore

6. Rolex Daytona With a White Dial Price: Rs. 3.2 crore

7. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Double Balance Wheel Price: Rs. 1.2 crore

8. 18KT Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona with a Green Dial Price: Rs. 1.1 crore

9. Rolex Day-Date Rose Gold Olive Dial Price: Rs. 57 lakh

10. Skeleton Concept ‘Virat Kohli Concept Rolex Price: Rs. 86 lakhs

Kohli made his cricket debut in 2008 and has since become an unstoppable force. Apart from his remarkable batting skills, he has excelled as the captain of the Indian team. Renowned for his impeccable fashion sense and exquisite taste in watches, King Kohli’s collection of ultra-expensive timepieces elevates his style statement to new heights.