10 injured after truck rams Hyderabad bound bus in Gadwal

Hyderabad: At least 10 passengers were injured and five of them are critical following a bus-truck collision in Jogulamba Gadwal district while travelling to Hyderabad on Sunday, July 5.

The accident occurred around 2 am near Manapadu on National Highway 44. The bus was travelling from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, to Hyderabad. The accident occurred at Manavapadu in Gadwal when the truck rammed the bus, carrying 22 passengers.

The truck involved in the accident was on its way to Jammu and Kashmir, and both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

A case of causing hurt due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).