10 Most expensive homes owned by Indian cricketers as of 2025

Mumbai: Indian cricketers are not just famous for their game, but also for their rich lifestyles. With big money from matches, ads, and businesses, many have bought beautiful and expensive homes. These houses are big, stylish, and full of luxury.

Luxurious homes of Indian cricketers

1. MS Dhoni – Farmhouse in Ranchi (Rs. 100 Crore)

Dhoni’s home, named Kailashpati, is built on 7 acres of land. It has a big garage for his bikes and cars, a gym, a swimming pool, and indoor games. The house looks modern with marble and wood floors.

2. Virat Kohli – Bungalow in Gurugram (Rs. 80 Crore)

Virat’s house has glass walls, a fancy bar, a big hall, and a cool swimming pool. It is stylish and full of comfort. He also owns land in Alibaug near the beach.

3. Yuvraj Singh – Apartment in Worli, Mumbai (Rs. 64 Crore)

Yuvraj’s apartment is on the 29th floor and shows the view of the Arabian Sea. It is 16,000 sq. ft. big with modern furniture, paintings, and peaceful corners.

4. Sachin Tendulkar – Mansion in Bandra, Mumbai (Rs. 38 Crore)

Sachin’s 5-story house has a temple, a garden with palm trees, and large living spaces. It’s a mix of modern and traditional design.

5. Rohit Sharma – Flat in Mumbai (Rs. 30 Crore)

Rohit’s flat is on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers. It has smart technology, a business room, a huge wardrobe, and a sea view.

6. Sunil Gavaskar – Villa in Goa (Rs. 20 Crore)

This villa is peaceful with gardens, a swimming pool, and old-style furniture. It’s like a vacation home.

7. Suresh Raina – House in Ghaziabad (Rs. 18 Crore)

Raina’s home has floral designs, greenery outside, and a gym inside. It’s beautiful and family-friendly.

8. Sourav Ganguly – Mansion in Kolkata (Rs. 10 Crore)

This 60-year-old home has a cricket pitch, a trophy room, and a big garden. Ganguly has lived here for many years.

9. Ravindra Jadeja – Bungalow in Jamnagar (Rs. 10 Crore)

Jadeja’s home looks royal with big doors, chandeliers, and green lawns. It feels like a palace.

10. Hardik Pandya – Penthouse in Vadodara (Rs. 4 Crore)

Hardik’s home is made by joining 4 flats. It has a gym, a theatre, and rooms with different styles. It’s modern and fun.

These homes show how far our cricketers have come. They are not just good at cricket—they also live in style and luxury.