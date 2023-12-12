10 Most Googled persons in 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham!

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and singer Elvish Yadav enjoys a huge fan following and is among the country’s top social media influencers. He is known for his YouTube videos and big victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has remained in the news for both personal and professional life and was recently dragged into the Noida snake poison controversy.

Elvish Yadav has achieved a lot in his life and in the latest he has been included in Google’s Most Searched Person 2023 list. The YouTuber is ranked sixth on the list and Bollywood actress tops it. Followed by Kiara Advani is the name of cricketer Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra and Mohammed Shami.

Most Searched Persons on Google India in 2023

Kiara Advani

Shubman Gill

Rachin Ravindra

Mohammed Shami

Elvish Yadav

Sidharth Malhotra

Glenn Maxwell

David Beckham

Suryakumar Yadav

Travis Head

More About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav became the first wildcard contestant to win the Bigg Boss OTT trophy thus creating history. He was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August, 2023 and it is now reported that he is going to be featured in another reality show ‘Temptation Island India’.

Elvish Yadav has not made it to the Google’s Most Searched Person 2023 list only but his meme ‘Elvish Yadav Ke Aage koi Bol Sakta Hai’ has been among the top memes of the year. He is usually keeping his fans updated and often shares details of his activities. He has recently toured to England where his fans had gathered in large numbers in front of the hotel he was staying in.

Elvish Yadav has now become the popular personality as surpassing the personalities like Sidharth Malhotra and David Beckham in the most searched list is really a big achievement.