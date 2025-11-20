Mumbai: The era of Indian cinema is evolving faster than ever. Gone are the days when Bollywood single-handedly ruled the craze of movie fans across the country. Today, actors from the South are not just winning hearts locally but have also set global benchmarks with blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and more. Their fandom has crossed regions, languages and borders, redefining what true pan-India stardom looks like.

This wave reflects clearly once again in the latest list released by Ormax Media.

According to the ‘Most Popular Male Actors of India’ report for October 2025, south Indian stars have completely taken charge, pushing Bollywood favourites down the rankings and reshaping the industry’s hierarchy.

Shah Rukh Khan Out of Top 3

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoyed decades of unmatched supremacy, is now at the 4th spot. The top 3 positions have been taken over by South giants — Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun. With the exception of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, there are no other Hindi actors in the top 10, signaling a dramatic shift in audience preferences. Salman Khan closes the list at the 10th spot.

Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars (Ormax Media – October 2025)

Prabhas Thalapathy Vijay Allu Arjun Shah Rukh Khan Ajith Kumar Jr NTR Mahesh Babu Ram Charan Pawan Kalyan Salman Khan

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Oct 2025) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/kFzRyAcSyH — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 20, 2025

South cinema’s unstoppable run continues and it’s clearly not just a phase, but a revolution in stardom.

What’s your opinion about this list? Comment below!