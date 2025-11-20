10 Most popular actors in India right now: SRK out from top 3

Today, actors from the South are not just winning hearts locally but have also set global benchmarks with blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and more

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th November 2025 11:47 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Mumbai: The era of Indian cinema is evolving faster than ever. Gone are the days when Bollywood single-handedly ruled the craze of movie fans across the country. Today, actors from the South are not just winning hearts locally but have also set global benchmarks with blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and more. Their fandom has crossed regions, languages and borders, redefining what true pan-India stardom looks like.

This wave reflects clearly once again in the latest list released by Ormax Media.

According to the ‘Most Popular Male Actors of India’ report for October 2025, south Indian stars have completely taken charge, pushing Bollywood favourites down the rankings and reshaping the industry’s hierarchy.

Shah Rukh Khan Out of Top 3

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoyed decades of unmatched supremacy, is now at the 4th spot. The top 3 positions have been taken over by South giants — Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun. With the exception of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, there are no other Hindi actors in the top 10, signaling a dramatic shift in audience preferences. Salman Khan closes the list at the 10th spot.

  1. Prabhas
  2. Thalapathy Vijay
  3. Allu Arjun
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
  5. Ajith Kumar
  6. Jr NTR
  7. Mahesh Babu
  8. Ram Charan
  9. Pawan Kalyan
  10. Salman Khan

South cinema’s unstoppable run continues and it’s clearly not just a phase, but a revolution in stardom.

What’s your opinion about this list? Comment below!

