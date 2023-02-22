10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid In West Bank

Ten Palestinians were killed, and dozens were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets, during their raid on the city of Nablus on Wednesday.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of ten Palestinians and 102 injured, as the Israeli forces shot them during their continuous aggression on the city of Nablus.

According to the ministry, the ten dead were 72-year-old Adnan Sabe’ Baara, 25-year-old Mohammad Khaled Anbousi, 33-year-old Tamer Minawi, 26-year-old Musab Owais, 24-year-old Hossam Isleem, 23-year-old Mohammad Abdulghani, 23-year-old Waleed Dakheel, 61-year-old Abdulhadi Ashqar, 16-year-old Mohammad Farid Shaaban and 23-year-old Jasser Abdelwahab Qan’eer.

Palestinian Red Crescent said that its members dealt with dozens of cases – who were shot – in Nablus, in addition to 250 cases of suffocation.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة: ارتفاع حصيلة عدوان الاحتلال على #نابلس إلى 10 شهــــداء. — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 22, 2023

عاجل | إصابة شابين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس والقوات تمنع سيارات الإسعاف من الوصول إليهما pic.twitter.com/dqB17X7D8e — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 22, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "شبان يحاولون إعادة قنـابل الغاز التي يلقيها الاحتلال صوبهم بكثافة في مدينة نابلس". pic.twitter.com/r890yI3pKs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 22, 2023

As per Anadolu Agency reports, large forces of the Israeli army stormed Sheikh Muslim neighborhood on the outskirts of the old city of Nablus, and surrounded a house where terror suspect was hiding out.

The army closed all entrances to the city before besieging a house with two wanted Palestinian fighters, Hossam Islam and Muhammad Abdel-Ghani, who were killed.

Clashes took place between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army, in which the latter used metal bullets.

Users of social media platforms widely circulated a video of the defenseless elderly sheikh, who was lying on the ground in the Old City of Nablus, after he was shot dead by the Israeli occupation.

الاحتلال يعدم مُسن داخل أزقة البلدة القديمة في نابلس. pic.twitter.com/t8t1eo5umt — محمد الداية 🇵🇸 (@mohammedddaya1) February 22, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "#صورة من مكان ارتقاء الشاب مصعب عويص خلال اقتحام نابلس اليوم." pic.twitter.com/9LlZIjlfH6 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 22, 2023

For several months, the occupation army has been pursuing the Palestinian armed group “The Lions’ Den”, which is based in the old city of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den group called on the people to take to the streets and burn the ground under the feet of the occupation, saying, “Shame on everyone who carries a gun and does not take it to the field of honor and manhood.”

عاجل | عرين الأسود: "ندعو أهالينا للنزول إلى الشوارع وإحراق الأرض تحت أقدام الاحتلال، عار على كل من يحمل بندقية ولا ينزل بها لميدان الشرف والرجولة". — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 22, 2023

The appointment of Ben Gvir to his security position in the Israeli government sparked a lot of criticism on the Arab and international levels, and even inside Israel, due to fears of a significant escalation of tension, especially in the West Bank and Jerusalem.