10 points to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: The 11th season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi was the top-rated reality shows of 2021 for its gripping content. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce its 12th season soon. While the official announcement is still awaited, social media is already buzzing with posts on probable contestants, premiere date and more. So, we thought of compiling all those points here. Have a look at them below.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Updates
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be shot in South Africa.
- Contestants are already in talks with the makers of the show.
- All the finalised contestants are expected to fly to the shoot location in April last week ot May first week.
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will reportedly air from July just like last year.
- Just like last year, KKK 12’s impressive list of contestants to have around 13 to 14 popular celebrities.
- Some of the contestants who are likely to take part in KKK 12 are Erica Fernandes, Nishant Bhat, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Umar Riaz, Dipika Kakar, Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Arti Singh & others.
- Among the above, the ‘almost confirmed’ participants are Arti, Pratik, Nishant, Rajiv, Shivangi, Tushar, Pavitra, Urvashi, Erica and Paras.
- According to reality show source Bigg Boss Tak, Shivangi is said to be approached as the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was also rumoured to take part in the show.
- Rubina quashed all the speculations and said, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”