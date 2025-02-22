10 spots to watch Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy live in Hyderabad

Nothing gets cricket enthusiasts going as much as an India vs Pakistan match and with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 showdown set for Sunday, February 23, at 2:30 pm IST, excitement is at an all-time high. The historic rivalry between the two teams promises an electrifying contest and fans across Hyderabad are gearing up to watch the action unfold live. Whether you are looking for a cosy cafe or a sports bar, the city offers plenty of options to enjoy the game with an enthusiastic crowd.

Several venues across Hyderabad are hosting live screenings, complete with giant LED screens, stadium-like ambience and special food and drink deals to make the experience even more thrilling. To help you find the perfect spot, Siasat.com has put together a list of the 10 best places in Hyderabad where you can watch the match live. Whether you want an intense atmosphere or a laid-back setting to enjoy the game, this guide has something for everyone.

Top 10 places in Hyderabad to catch the India vs Pakistan action live

1. Air Live

Air Live offers a vibrant atmosphere with live music and large screens, making it an ideal spot to enjoy the match.

Location- Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

2. Habitat Cafe

Habitat Cafe is known for its cosy ambience and diverse menu, providing a comfortable setting to watch the game. It does not hurt that the cafe has arranged a special LED screen for Sunday’s match.

Location- Banjara Hills

3. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe is famous for streaming cricket matches and other sports live on LED screens, making it a great place for India vs Pakistan match.

Location- GVK One, Banjara Hills

4. MK Warehouse

MK Warehouse is a popular spot known for its lively ambience and live screens, perfect for enjoying cricket matches.

Location- Road 36, Jubilee Hills

5. Chili’s American Grill & Bar

Chili’s is a classic location for a casual dining experience and multiple screens to watch the match.

Location- Banjara Hills

6. Heart Cup Coffee

Heart Cup Coffee provides live music, lively atmosphere and live sports screenings, making it a favourite among locals.

Location- Jubilee Hills

7. The Story Cafe

The Story Cafe provides a relaxing environment with a variety of food and beverage options, ideal for a laid-back viewing of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

Location- Kompally

8. Connect

With its modern decor, delicious menu and comfortable seating, Connect makes the perfect spot for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match viewing.

Location- Jubilee Hills

9. Fusion 9

Fusion 9 offers a fusion menu and sophisticated vibes with perfect provisions for live match screenings.

Location- Inorbit Mall, Hitech City

10. Kismet- The Park

Located at The Park hotel, Kismet is a chic nightclub that provides a high energy environment for cricket enthusiasts looking forward to the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday.

Location- Somajiguda

What are your plans for the India vs Pakistan match? Comment below.