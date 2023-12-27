10 Women Salman Khan dated: Faria Alam to Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity regarding his love life. At 58, he remains one of the industry’s most eligible bachelors, prompting endless inquiries about his marriage plans. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat this year, the actor even admitted that he has dated more than six women in his life, but the relationships were never successful.

Let’s take a glance at the notable women Salman Khan has been linked with over the years.

1. Shaheen Jaffrey

Kiara Advani, during an appearance on Voot’s Feet Up With The Stars Season 2, revealed that her aunt, Shaheen, was Salman Khan’s first love, introduced by Kiara’s mother, Genevieve Advani. She said, “She introduced my mausi Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausi dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship. We’d treat Salman like family, often ordering him to get us our morning loaf of bread from the nearby bakery. And Salman’s family also treated Shaheen like one of their own. It was taken for granted that they’d get married some day.”

2. Sangeeta Bijlani

In the 1980s, Sangeeta Bijlani, crowned ‘Miss India,’ captured Salman’s heart. Although their wedding plans didn’t materialize, they continue to share a friendship.

3. Somy Ali

Salman’s relationship with Pakistani starlet Somy Ali lasted for six years but ended due to Salman’s reported alcohol-related issues and obsessive behavior.

4. Faria Alam

Not many know that Bhaijaan had reportedly dated Faria Alam as well in 90s. Faria Alam is a former Football Association secretary from Bangladesh, as per reports.

5. Aishwarya Rai

The early 2000s witnessed one of Bollywood’s most talked-about affairs between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The relationship ended on a bitter note with Aishwarya citing physical violence.

6. Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan’s on-screen chemistry with Katrina Kaif translated off-screen too. Despite never officially confirming their relationship, their closeness was evident. They continue to share a close bond even now.

7. Mahek Chahal

Rumors of Salman dating Mahek Chahal surfaced during her time in the Bigg Boss house in 2011, where Salman was seen favoring her over other contestants.

8. Iulia Vantur

The most recent addition to Salman’s life is Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. She shares a very close bond with Salman’s family and was even spotted at Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding recently.

9. Claudia Ciesla

Claudia Ciesla, after her stint in Bigg Boss, was often spotted at events with Salman, sparking dating rumors. She was a part of Bigg Boss 3 in 2009.

10. Samantha Lockwood

Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood made headlines in 2022 for allegedly dating Salman Khan. However, she later dismissed the speculations, attributing them to sensationalized news.

As Salman Khan continues to be a Bollywood legend, his personal life remains a subject of interest for fans and media alike.