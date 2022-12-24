10-year-old Muslim Cycle-polo player dies of food poisoning in Maha, Kerala govt seeks probe

In an incident reported from Maharashtra on December 22, a 10-year-old girl reportedly died due to food poisoning. The deceased was identified as Nida Fathima, a National cycle polo player from Kerala.

The Kerala government on Friday wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking a probe into the matter. The Kerala government said that Nidsa was selected as part of the team for the national cycle polo championship. The tournament is being conducted in Nagpur.

The Kerala government further alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation of India did not provide accommodation to the state team. Failing to get accommodation, Nida was forced to have food from outside which caused food poisoning.

Nida’s family members said that the girl experienced uneasiness and visited a hospital for a check-up, where she died after being given an injection. The Kerala Cycle Polo Association told the court that its team, including Nida Fathima, was granted permission by the High Court, in an order on December 15, to participate in the national championship.

The Kerala High Court has summoned the secretaries of the Cycle Polo Federation of India and Cycle Polo Association of Kerala to appear in person on January 12. Nida’s father Shihabuddin reached Nagpur on Friday ahead of the girl’s postmortem.

“There was negligence from the hospital,” Shihabuddin said in a statement to the Maharastra police. The matter has been referred to the Indian Medical Association, which will ascertain the veracity of the allegation, reported Maktoob Media.