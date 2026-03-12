10 years after Hyderabad fatal crash, red corner notice issued to accused

The accused identified as K Vishnu Vineet was allegedly involved in the accident in Banjara Hills and is believed to be staying in the United States.

Hyderabad police
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday, March 11, issued a red corner notice against an accused in connection with the accident in 2016 in which three people were killed.

The accused identified as K Vishnu Vineet was allegedly involved in the accident in Banjara Hills and is believed to be staying in the United States. The city police said Vineet’s presence is mandatory for the trial proceedings.

The accident occurred on July 1, 2016 at Banjara Hills Road Number 3. The victims were identified as Ramya 9, her uncle P Rajesh and her grandfather Madhusudhan Chary. The police said that accused R Shivil was driving the car in an inebriated state, the vehicle hit the median, jumped on the other side and crashed into the victim’s vehicle.

The police said that Vineet was accompanying Shivil at the time of the accident. In February 2026, the Banjara Hills police via the Crime Investigation Department, requested the CBI to pursue a red corner notice to Vineet.

Initially, the Banjara Hills police registered a case under sections 304-II (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) and 326 (Voluntarily causing grevious hurt). However, in 2022 Vineet was discharged of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

