10 years later, man gets life term for murdering Facebook friend

Bengaluru: A local court awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of murdering a woman he had met through Facebook before fleeing with her valuables and bank cards.

The Bengaluru Rural Principal District and Sessions Court pronounced the judgment after a detailed trial in the sensational murder case that took place in 2016.

Judge Rekha sentenced Sukhbir Singh to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to police, victim Kusuma Rani and her friend Vinu Sharma resided in the Mahaveer Kings Place apartment in Vijayalakshmi Colony.

Rani had developed an acquaintance with Sukhbir through Facebook, and both later remained in regular contact through phone conversations.

On January 19, 2016, he visited Rani’s apartment around noon under the pretext of meeting her. During his stay at the flat, he allegedly murdered her using an iron chair and a laptop charging wire.

He stole important documents and valuables, including ATM cards, cheque books, credit cards, PAN card and mobile phone and fled.

Police said Sukhbir used Rani’s debit card to withdraw money from her bank account and subsequently fled to his hometown.

The crime was discovered in the evening when Vinu Sharma returned to the apartment home and saw the blood-soaked Kusuma Rani’s body lying on the ground.

Sukhbir was traced through CCTV footage and entries in the apartment visitor register. Following the investigation, a detailed chargesheet was filed before the court.

After considering documentary evidence, witness statements and forensic material, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.