100 days since internet shutdown in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Access to online banking websites and apps remains unavailable, impacting businesses across the territory.

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The shutdown has also affected students, as it disrupted the academic year after the government pushed the entrance exams.

The internet shutdown in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has crossed 100 days, with access severely restricted since protests erupted over electoral reforms in June this year.

Mobile data and broadband services have also been suspended in the region. Access to online banking websites and apps remains unavailable, impacting businesses across the territory. The shutdown has also affected students, as it disrupted the academic year after the government pushed the entrance exams.

The elections were held in three rounds following the unrest, with the final phase on August 10. Independent monitor NetBlocks reported that the partial internet blackout has persisted since June 5.

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Concerns were also raised about restrictions on internet access and public gatherings that violate the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Protests leading up to local elections

The unrest broke out ahead of local elections set for July 27. While operating under a semi-autonomous setup, with its own prime minister and a 45-seat legislative assembly, 12 seats are set aside for refugees from the “Indian side.” The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) demanded the removal of those 12 seats, triggering widespread protests.

The authorities subsequently banned the group on June 5 under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security. The grassroots organisation behind the protests is comprised of traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others

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Since the protests, authorities have imposed an internet shutdown and begun cracking down violently on protesters, resulting in the deadly July 27 clashes.

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Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime.
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