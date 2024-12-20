100 ft NTR statue to come up in Hyderabad, Telangana govt to provide land

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has agreed to the proposal to install a 100-foot statue of former chief minister and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in Hyderabad.

According to the NTR Literature Committee, this commitment was made by Revanth Reddy during a meeting on Thursday, December 19, with NTR’s son, Mohanakrishna, TD Janardhan, chairman of the NTR Literature Committee, and committee member Madhusudhana Raju.

The proposed statue will be located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, with plans also in place to establish an NTR Knowledge Center at the site.

They expressed their desire to develop this area into a prominent tourist destination.

They requested the chief minister to allocate land for this initiative, emphasizing its significance as a tribute to the late actor and politician.

Following the meeting, the literature committee announced that the chief minister had agreed to provide land for the statue’s installation.

Hyderabad becoming home to large statues

Hyderabad is already home to two large statues; one is of the 11th-century Hindu philosopher and saint Ramanujacharya, spanning 216 feet in Muchintal and the other is of the constitution’s architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, spanning 125 feet next to the Telangana Secretariat on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake.