GHMC clears key road widening, flyover projects across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee on Thursday, May 1, approved various projects, including road development plans, animal shelter lease.

The committee approved the administrative sanction of Rs 2.12 crore for the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-2 Main Ring 1 pipeline shifting work at Bandlaguda Cross Road, covering the area from Nafees Garden Function Hall to Royal Steel Traders.

It also sanctioned the construction of a box drain from Bandlaguda Housing Colony to Yerragunta.

The committee then approved the leasing of 4,350 square yards of land in Gopanpally village originally allotted to the Ranki Foundation for 25 years, to All for Animals Foundation. The land will be used to construct and maintain an animal shelter with modern medical facilities and equipment.

40 Ft road to come up from Dabeerpura police station to Nagabowli

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also greenlighted a Rs 5.10 crore project for the widening and development of a 40-feet road from Dabeerpura police station to Nagabowli junction. Additionally, it approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited, under which Apollo will develop and manage Bamboo Park (4,000 sq. meters) at Road No. 36 and Jubilee Hills Check Post Park (5,373 sq. meters) for three years.

Property acquisition proposals were a key focus of the meeting, which include the acquisition of 43 properties for an 18-meter wide road from Topkhana Masjid to Osmangunj, 19 properties for road expansion from Goshamahal to Osmanganj, 112 properties for road expansion from the northwest corner of Police Land to Darusalam Road and from Malakunta Road to Old Topu Khana Road, and 95 properties for widening the road from Ghode Ki Khabar to Begum Bazaar from 12 meters to 18 meters, along with a 200-meter extension.

Rs 749 crore project cleared for Hyderabad’s Khajaguda-Gachibowli stretch

A major infrastructure project worth Rs 749 crore also received approval for the development of a 215-feet-wide road from Khajaguda Junction, IIT Junction, and Cyberabad CP office to Gachibowli.

The project includes the construction of multilevel flyovers and grade separators, and the development of a 150-lane road from Anjaiah Nagar to Ranki Tower Road in Hyderabad.

Among the table items, the GHMC committee approved the reconstruction of the CC road in Secunderabad Circle’s Bouddha Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore. This includes the reconstruction of box drains on both sides of the road and the construction of an RCC box drain at St. Albans School.

Additionally, since the contract with the EESL Agency for LED Street Lighting Management expired on April 30, the committee approved an interim arrangement allowing EESL to continue managing street lighting for two more months or until a new agency is finalised.