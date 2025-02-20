GHMC approves major road, flyover expansion projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) during its eighth meeting at the Command Control Room on Thursday, February 20 approved various projects including the acquisition of over 380 properties for multi-level flyovers and road expansions at KBR Park, Jubilee Hills, and Khajaguda, among other junctions.

Other key projects include the allocation of Rs 25 crores per zone for developmental works in Hyderabad such as parks and sports facilities.

The committee also sanctioned an NOC for 5.37 acres of government land to TGSRTC for constructing the Midhani Bus Station and Depot. Additionally, the lease extension for the Telangana Government Special Protection Force at Buddha Bhavan was approved.

An MoU with the Lighthouse Community Foundation was also approved for a training project in Hyderabad, aimed at providing skill development for unemployed youth and women at the Borabanda GHMC Community Hall.

During the meeting, six tabled items were approved, including Rs. 22.17 crore for constructing a floodwater canal at Banjara Hills and Rs 6 crore for a 100 mm pipeline from Chilukanagar to Kaveri Nagar. The committee also sanctioned Rs 3.09 crore for e-office application work through RailTel Corporation India Limited and Rs 2.26 crore for procuring 1,600 CCMS boxes. Additionally, administrative approval was granted for a Rs 7.4 crore RCC box drain project from Hyderabad’s Darussalam to Chaknawadi culvert.

The meeting was chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who emphasized the importance of cooperation in implementing key development projects and thanked the standing committee members for their support.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi stressed the importance of coordination between officials and public representatives to ensure effective governance. He noted ongoing efforts to expand roads, improve junctions, and enhance parks and sports grounds.

Earlier, the GHMC council approved Rs 8,440 crore for the estimated budget for 2025-26, allocating funds for various development projects in Hyderabad. The revised budget for the previous financial year 2024-25 was approved at Rs. 8,118 crore.

The meeting saw a wide range of discussions, with corporators urging attention to issues such as sanitation, street lighting, and the development of sports grounds. They also noted the need for an efficient tax collection drive, particularly from corporate schools in the city.