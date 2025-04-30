Sohail Khan reveals why Salman felt hurt in love with Aishwarya

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai first met in the late 90s during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life romance. Fans were in awe of this beautiful couple, and their love story became one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood back then.

A Shocking Breakup

However, behind the fairytale romance was a troubled relationship. In 2001, the couple officially parted ways. Later, Aishwarya openly spoke about her reasons, revealing that she had endured verbal, emotional, and physical abuse, as well as infidelity. She made it clear that she had to walk away for her peace and dignity.

Sohail Khan’s Angry Reaction

Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan, didn’t take Aishwarya’s statements lightly. In media interactions, he slammed her for never acknowledging the relationship publicly. He claimed their family treated her like one of their own, and Salman felt deeply insecure because Aishwarya kept their relationship under wraps.

“Now she (Aishwarya) weeps in public. When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that.”

Salman’s Silent Pain

While Salman never addressed the breakup publicly, composer Ismail Darbar once shared that Salman would cry out in pain whenever the song Tadap Tadap from their movie played. It was a painful reminder of his heartbreak.

After their breakup, Aishwarya was linked with actor Vivek Oberoi. Sohail even accused her of being in touch with Salman while dating Vivek, leading to more drama.

“Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile and that’s what upset Vivek.”

Despite the years gone by, the Salman-Aishwarya saga remains one of Bollywood’s most intense love stories, filled with passion, pain, and lasting public intrigue.