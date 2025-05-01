Fact check: Hania Aamir’s viral message after Instagram ban

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Indian fans were surprised when they couldn’t see the Instagram profiles of famous Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar. If anyone from India tried to open their accounts, a message appeared saying:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This ban comes after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where more than 20 people died. Following this, India also blocked 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan and popular drama pages like ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo, and Hum TV, calling the content harmful or misleading.

Hania Aamir’s Big Fanbase in India

Hania Aamir is loved by many in India for her acting and sweet personality. Her fans were shocked when her Instagram was also blocked. Soon after, an image started going viral online that showed Hania writing a message to PM Modi, saying the Pakistani army and terrorists were behind the Pahalgam attack, and asking not to punish normal Pakistani people.

It also claimed she blamed General Asim Munir for the situation and said that innocent people and the entertainment industry should not suffer.

The Truth: That Message Was Fake

Let’s be clear — Hania never posted such a message. The photo going viral is fake. People noticed that the display picture in that screenshot is not the same as Hania’s real account. Many users also commented that it was fake and warned others not to believe it.

What Hania did post was a short story on April 22 after the attack. She said the loss of innocent lives is always painful and that humanity must come first — no blame, just sympathy and unity.