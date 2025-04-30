Instagram blocks Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebrities in India

The Instagram accounts of quite a number of top Pakistani stars, such as actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and musician-actor Ali Zafar, are not available for Indians to follow anymore, sending a buzz over internet censorship and tense bilateral relationships.

Indian users who attempt to access the profiles are now being shown a message that says: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

The move is seemingly a part of an ongoing clampdown on Pakistani social media material in the wake of escalated tensions between the two nations. This month, India blocked access to 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels due to concerns of national security and material labelled as provocative or misleading.

Aside from this, YouTube channels of Pakistani dramas have also been blocked. ARY, Har Pal Geo and Hum TV are amongst the most popular ones that have been blocked.

Pakistani dramas that have been developing a massive fandom in the country are a big source of entertainment for Indian families due to their emotional narratives, relatable characters, and compact episode lengths. The craze over Pakistani dramas on YouTube started in 2016 with Zindagi Gulzar Hai, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, and intensified with hits such as Humsafar, Mere Humsafar, and Tere Bin.

The action follows days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed more than two dozen lives. Some Pakistani celebrities, such as Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, had shared short condolences, although Mahira later deleted her message.

Although there has been no official word from the Indian government about the Instagram ban, the timing has already prompted speculation over whether the crackdown is related to the diplomatic row.

Up until now, none of the targeted artists have spoken out on the restriction. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has also not responded to media questions as of publishing.