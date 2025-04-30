Hyderabad to host Spain’s La Tomatina festival this May

If you have watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, you probably remember that joy-filled La Tomatina scene that made every Indian add Spain to their travel bucket list. Well, that cinematic fantasy of many is going to come true in Hyderabad.

This May, Hyderabad is all set to host Toma Terra– India‘s first Tomatino Festival, and it is already becoming the talk of the town. Promising a perfect blend of thrill, music, and madness, the festival is bringing the spirit of Spain straight to the heart of Telangana without any Schengen visa.

All details about Toma Terra

Toma Terra is India’s first-ever Tomatino festival that is slated to happen in Hyderabad on May 11 at Experium Eco Park, spread over 160 acres. This festival will bring epic tomato fights for which 1000s of tomatoes are already being arranged.

Organised by Prism Outdoors, the Toma Terra festival promises a high-energy blend of music, movement and mayhem. Attendees can expect live DJ sets, crazy fun zones, a flea market and a variety of food stalls serving up delicious bites throughout the day.

The festival is modelled after Spain’s iconic La Tomatina but with a local twist, tailored for desi visitors looking to escape the ordinary. The ticket prices start from Rs. 499 and end at around Rs. 3499.

A sustainable celebration

Unlike the wasteful image often associated with such events, Toma Terra comes with a strong sustainability pledge. The thousands of tomatoes used for play won’t go to waste. Instead, all tomato waste will be collected and converted into organic manure to nourish the grounds of Experium Park itself.

It’s a celebration that’s not just wild and messy, but also meaningful. Toma Terra is fun with a purpose — a juicy party that leaves behind something green.