100 lucky fans to go on free vacay under Vijay’s ‘Devera Santa’, initiative

Hyderabad: Starting five years ago, Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda’s tradition of giving presents to his followers and fans is being praised everywhere. The actor’s “Devera Santa” idea is his unique way of sharing happiness with his fans.

Under ‘ Devera Santa ‘ Liger star chooses a group of his fans, makes a plan for what he aims to accomplish and how his actions can make his believers happy, and then surprises them with gifts over the Christmas season. Through this initiative, he really made a lot of interesting and very helpful things happen, like distributing Rs 10,000 among almost 100 people. He also extended his support to various needy families by distributing all essential amenities to them during the first and second waves of the corona pandemic. Initially, he started Devera Santa to give a birthday present to his fans.

Making the idea of Devera Santa more interesting, the actor promises to send 100 of his fans on a holiday for which he would bear all the expenses. In addition, he posted a poll for his Twitter followers to vote on the vacation’s theme and asked them to choose the location they wanted to travel to. He listed the following possibilities: visiting Indian beaches, the Indian Desert, and the Indian Mountains, or going on a cultural tour of the country.

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far 🙂



I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

The Indian Mountains have gained the most votes so far. In the upcoming days of the new year, Vijay is expected to announce the holiday details and winners soon.