1,000 days of Congress govt: BRS holds protests in Medchal

The protest was held in response to the BRS party’s statewide call. Former Minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy attended the programme and participated in the protest.

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1,000 days of Congress govt: BRS holds protests in Medchal
A screengrab of the BRS protest in Medchal constituency on Wednesday, September 2.

Hyderabad: The BRS held a massive protest on Wednesday, September 2, in Nagaram division and in Ghatkesar town of the Medchal constituency, protesting against the alleged failures of the Congress government during its 1,000 days in office.

The protest was held in response to the BRS party’s statewide call. Former minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy attended the programme and participated in the protest.

A large number of BRS leaders, party workers, and the public participated in the protest, raising slogans against the government’s alleged failures. They demanded that the government immediately resolve public problems.

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Subhan Bakery

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Malla Reddy said that the BRS party would continue to fight on behalf of the people for the resolution of public issues. He said the party would put pressure on the government that had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people before the elections.

BRS public representatives, former public representatives, leaders, women supporters, party workers, and others participated in the programme.

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