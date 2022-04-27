11 electrocuted in Tamil Nadu religious chariot procession

Chennai: Eleven persons were electrocuted and 16 others injured when the top of a chariot belonging to Appar mutt touched the overhead power cable in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident took place in Kalimedu village. The top of the chariot came into contact with a high transmission line, which was about 30 ft high, at a road turning just near its destination.

District officials rushed to the spot to carry out rescue efforts.

Police said while three people died on the spot, eight others who were severely injured succumbed to their injuries later.

An eyewitness to the accident said the car turned into a road and suddenly people started falling.

A fire department official told the media that the organisers did not get any permission from the department which is normally done.

The officials said the car had several decorative lights at the top and when it touched the high tension cable, the accident happened.

Condoling the death Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead.

Stalin will be travelling to Thanjavur and meet the families of the dead and injured to console them.

A condolence resolution was passed in the state Assembly.

Investigation into the accident is on.