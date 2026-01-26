11 killed as gunmen open fire at football field in central Mexico

Ten people died at the scene and one died later at a hospital. The mayor said a woman and a minor were among the wounded.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 12:26 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Mexico City: Gunmen opened fire at a football field in central Mexico on Sunday, January 25, killing at least 11 people and wounding 12, authorities said.

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said in a statement posted to social platforms that the gunmen arrived at the end of a soccer match. Ten people died at the scene and one died later at a hospital. The mayor said a woman and a minor were among the wounded.

Prieto said the attack was part of a “crime wave” in the city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it was investigating and coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area.

Guanajuato had Mexico’s highest homicide total last year. A local gang, Santa Rosa de Lima, has been battling the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” the mayor said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Overall, Mexico’s government says the country’s 2025 murder rate was the lowest since 2016 at 17.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, although analysts cautioned that the numbers may not fully reflect the country’s violence.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 12:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button