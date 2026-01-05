11 monkeys die in Karnataka forest; Tests underway

An imge of Monkeys used for Representational purpose
Representational image

Tumakuru: As many as 11 monkeys, including two langurs, have been found dead in a forest area of this district over the past two days, officials said on Monday.

Carcasses of nine monkeys and two langurs were found scattered within a radius of 200 to 500 metres in the Devarayanadurga–Durgadahalli forest area of Tumakuru taluk, they added.

The forest officials rushed to the spot on Friday evening after the matter came to light, and more dead monkeys were discovered again on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and prima facie findings suggest suspected food poisoning, as rice was found in the oesophagus and intestines of the animals, a senior forest official said.

He said the mouth and neck portions of the animals appeared bluish in colour, further raising suspicion of poisoning, allegedly due to consumption of decayed leftover food.

However, the officials ruled out any immediate signs of disease and said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after laboratory analysis.

Samples of the viscera have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination, the official said, adding that reports are expected soon.

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings, while surveillance has been intensified in the area to prevent any recurrence.

