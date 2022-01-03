11-year-old guitarist from Hyderabad smashes records

Hyderabad: Daniel Geiles, entered the India Book of Records as the youngest person in the country to achieve 8th grade in Rock and Pop.

The 11-year-old guitarist from Hyderabad in Telangana has also been given the title of ‘Grandmaster’ by the Asian Book of Records for his achievement, reported News18.

Applicants from all over the world are invited by Trinity College London, each year, for a grade qualification in music. It provides grading qualification certificates in string instruments, singing, piano, electronic keyboards, brass, woodwind instruments, percussion, etc. However, the grade awarding process is calculated from grade 1 to grade 8, depending on how the instrument is played at different levels.

The grading system was introduced for musical instruments in 2012. Rock and Pop exams graded based on bass, drums, guitar, keyboard, singing, and dance.

Daniel achieved the grade, at the age of 11, within a span of one year. His interest in playing the guitar began during the lockdown, and today he stands among the world’s top guitarists.

“One day when I was returning from cricket academy I saw my father teaching guitar to a student. I listened to my dad and started looking at the whiteboard. Immediately my dad looked at me asked me to play the guitar. I started playing guitar in February 2020 during the lockdown,” Daniel told News18.

The 11-year-old is now a mentor to a renowned guitarist from Kolkata, Sumit Ramachandran. He also runs his own Youtube Channel which has over 30 songs and owns 15 electric guitars.