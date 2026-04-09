11,000 litre of milk poured as offering into Narmada River, sparks debate

Anuppur: Over 11,000 litre of milk were poured into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh‘s Anuppur district during a religious ritual on Wednesday, April 8, triggering a debate over faith and environmental use.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with users questioning the need for such a ritual.

The Shri Dadaji Darbar Pataleshwar Mahadev Temple carried out the large-scale Abhishekam ritual as part of Chaitra Navratri. According to NDTV, the event spanned from March 18 to April 7, including a massive mahayagya – a great sacrifice involving fire offerings and Vedic chants – using 41 tons of ghee, and 151 devotees reciting Durga Path.

A video showing nearly 11,000 litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, sparking a debate over faith, environment and public welfare.



The ritual took place during a 21-day religious event at a temple in Sehore district during Chaitra… pic.twitter.com/4rMDpceIvc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 9, 2026

“A massive pandal was prepared over an area of nearly 5 acres for the event. Every day, thousands of devotees sat and witnessed this grand event. In the mahayagya, a total of 41 tons of materials, including gold, silver, and medicinal herbs, were used,” the organisers said.

“Baba’s passion is to offer Narmadaji (Narmada River) and feed people. He always undertakes the Narmada parikrama barefoot and does nothing for himself. He works for public welfare,” said a devotee, Pawan Pawar.

“Every day, 151 litre of milk were used as offerings. On one certain day, 1,100 litre were used. On Wednesday, 11,000 litre of milk were used. For him, Narmadaji is like a mother,” he added.

However, the video gained massive traction online as many questioned the logic behind the act. Several users pointed out that such a large quantity of milk could have been used to feed the malnourished children instead. Others raised concerns, warning that pouring milk into the river can increase Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), endanger aquatic life, and reduce oxygen levels.

“We are killing our own Narmada Maa by polluting her,” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “Money and milk may belong to anyone, but the river belongs to all the citizens of the country—don’t pollute it.”

A third comment read, “Has anyone thought about what effect this will have on the creatures living in the water???? Will there be any action taken against them??”