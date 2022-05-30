111 dengue cases in Delhi so far

New Delhi: Over 110 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till May 17 this year, 96 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a report.

At least 111 cases of dengue have been reported till May 28, it said.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, and 20 in April, the report said.

Thirty cases have been reported this month till May 28.

During the period from January 1 to May 28, 29 cases were logged in 2021, 19 in 2020, 11 in 2019, 122 in 2018, and 40 in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also reported 18 cases of malaria and eight of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.