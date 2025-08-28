113 habitations in Kamareddy face drinking water crisis due to floods

Hyderabad: The floods in Kamareddy district have left a trail of destruction, with 58 roads being damaged, and 20 irrigation tanks breached.

Out of 35 habitations where electricity infrastructure has been damaged, electricity has been restored in 23 habitations.

There are 73 habitations in Lingampet mandal where there is no supply of drinking water, because of the trunk-line getting damaged in the floods. There are also 26 habitations in Yellareddy, 4 in Pitlam and 10 in Bibipet mandals where drinking water supply has been disrupted due to floods.

Panchayat Raj minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) held a review with the district officials on the rescue efforts and damages in Kamareddy district due to floods, on Thursday, August 28.

The officials informed her about the damages and stated that the restoration efforts will begin once the flood resides.

Seethakka instructed the officials to prepare a report on how heavy rains in certain areas has resulted in floods in other areas, so that it could act as a reference for the future, and preventive measures could be taken to protect people from the floods.

She asked the Kamareddy municipal authorities to use water tankers to clean the houses in GR Colony and other areas that were submerged in the flood waters once the water resides, to make those houses livable again.

She also asked the medical and health department to conduct health camps in the flood-affected villages, so that spread of diseases could be contained. She also asked those teams to give counseling to those who were trapped in the floods and rescued, so that they could be brought out of the mental trauma they may have experienced.

She asked the municipal administration and rural water supply departments to ensure that people get clean drinking water till the drinking water supply is restored in the affected villages.

She also asked the police officials to lay barricades and station personnel at places where streams flow over the roads during the floods, to prevent people from crossing them and risking their lives. She recalled the incident where a young scientist and her father were washed away along with their car, when they were travelling from Khammam to Mahabubabad.

Seethakka said that any information passed by the district officials should reach the mandal-level personnel, and the gram panchayat secretaries, so that immediate steps could be taken, whether it is in rescue or restoration.

Appreciating the district officials for their work during the floods, she told them to stay alert and to be on the field to assess the severity of damages and perform the restoration efforts.