Over 1000 people rescued amid floods in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 1,444 people have been rescued by the disaster response forces by 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 28, after various districts were affected by severe floods in Telangana.

Rescue operations were carried out in Kamareddy, Medak, Rajanna Siricilla, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Jagtial, Suryapet and Karimnagar districts.

Amid the chaos and destruction, six people are still reported missing. Rescue operations are ongoing to locate one missing person from Jagtial, two people from Medak, and one each from Rajanna Siricilla, Suryapet and Karimnagar.

Heavy rains in Telangana

Six mandals namely Kamareddy, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy have been severely affected by incessant rains and floods.

Ramareddy village and Argonda station in Kamareddy received 171.3 mm and 44 cm of rain on Thursday, respectively.

A total of 23 locations received more than 20 cm of rainfall, including 10 stations in Kamareddy, four in Nirmal, six in Medak and the remaining in Nizamabad and Siddipet, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

This has been the heaviest downpour in such a short span in the last 50 years.

Seven villagers stranded in Gambhiraopet Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district were rescued by army helicopters, while many others were rescued by boats in other districts.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is conducting an aerial review of the areas affected by heavy rains. He and state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the Sripada Yellampally Project on the Godavari River in Peddapalli district and reviewed the situation.

Trains suspended, traffic diverted

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) said 69 trains were cancelled and 18 trains were partially cancelled due to water overflowing on tracks at different locations in its Hyderabad Division.

Twenty-six trains have also been diverted till Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, traffic diversions were issued for the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway 44 (NH 44) stretch between Kamareddy, Dichpally and Armoor, which was affected due to heavy rains in the state.