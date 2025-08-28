Traffic diversions on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway after rain damage

Hyderabad: As rains continue to ravage parts of Telangana, the Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, August 28. The Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway 44 (NH 44) stretch between Kamareddy, Dichpally and Armoor was affected due to heavy rains in the state on Wednesday owing to which the following diversions were issued.

Heavy vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad via NH44 will be diverted at Medchal Checkpost. Heavy vehicles travelling from Hyderabad to Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway will be diverted at Medchal Checkpost and have to travel through Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagtial. Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Adilabad.

Light vehicles moving from Hyderabad to towards Adilabad via NH44 will be diverted at Toopran.

Commuters moving from Hyderabad to Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway will be diverted at Medchal and have to go through Toopran, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Adilabad.

Other guidelines