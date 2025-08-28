Telangana rains: Health dept warns of mosquitos, water and air borne diseases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast continuous rainfall across Telangana for the next week, prompting the state health department to issue an advisory to the public.

While light to moderate showers are expected in many districts, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the next two days. Authorities have cautioned that the weather conditions could lead to a rise in seasonal and communicable diseases.

Director of Public Health, Dr. B. Ravinder Naik, said that falling temperatures and increased humidity may accelerate the spread of infections such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and water- or air-borne illnesses. In this context, the department has urged citizens to adopt preventive measures to protect their health during the monsoon.

To avoid mosquito-related diseases, residents have been advised to install mosquito nets and screens, use repellents, and make sure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes. Drains should be kept clean, and septic tanks must be covered with appropriate mesh to prevent mosquito breeding. People are also asked to observe “Dry Day” every Friday to clear standing water.

Advisory recommends boiled or filtered drinking water

The advisory further recommends boiling or filtering drinking water and practising hand hygiene before and after meals to prevent water-borne infections. Citizens are warned against consuming roadside or uncovered food during this season.

To avoid the spread of viral fevers and respiratory illnesses, the department has suggested that people refrain from handshakes when sick, use sanitisers regularly, and cover their mouths with handkerchiefs while sneezing or coughing.

Call 108 during emergencies: Health dept

Health officials have instructed people experiencing fever, cough, headache, or throat pain to immediately visit the nearest health centre. In emergencies, the public can seek help by dialling 108 ambulance services.

To strengthen medical preparedness, the government has ensured an adequate supply of essential medicines, IV fluids, and special fever wards across public health centres. Moreover, frontline workers, including ANMs, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi staff, have been provided with medicines and ORS sachets for immediate community-level care, a press release said.

Dr. Naik emphasised that collective vigilance and timely medical attention would play a vital role in curbing infections during the prolonged rainy spell in the state.