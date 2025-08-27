Administration on high alert due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has placed the entire state administration on high alert due to heavy rains in various districts including Hyderabad.

He instructed officials to evacuate those living in old houses and shift them to safer areas.

Safety during heavy rains in Hyderabad

The energy officials were ordered to take all precautionary measures in the supply of power ensuring the safety of the devotees visiting the Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad and other districts during the festivities.

The HYDRA, GHMC, SDRF, fire and police wings were instructed to coordinate with each other and prevent trouble for people during heavy rains.

In view of heavy inflows in low-lying causeways, culverts, rivers and streams, the CM ordered the officials to stop vehicle movement in such flooded areas. The chief minister suggested to the Irrigation Department to take precautionary measures at ponds and other water bodies which are prone to breaches due to heavy inflows.

Also Read Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad on Wednesday; IMD issues alert

High risk of epidemics

Since there is a high risk of epidemics, the CM also ordered the sanitation staff of the Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Gram Panchayats to be on high alert and remove stagnant water regularly.

The Medical and Health authorities were instructed to stockpile adequate medicines in the hospitals and organise medical camps in the flood-affected areas to prevent communicable diseases.