114 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in Telangana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th September 2022 10:48 pm IST
COVID-19
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,36,411 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 48.

A Health Department bulletin said 130 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,31,508 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,804 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 792, it said.

