Telangana logs 129 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2022 10:57 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8, 36,181.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 50.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 141 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,226 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,311 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stood at 844.

