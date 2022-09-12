Telangana logs 111 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8, 36,052.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 52.

A bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,085 till date.

The recovery rate rose to 99.41 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,288 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 856.